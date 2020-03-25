Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions, but requests that persons interested in adopting please call ahead and make an appointment before coming into the shelter. This will allow TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
Ruffles, 3, is a handsome boy with long legs and a lot of personality. He is working on his manners while on leash, and is making progress. He’s also working on how to be a household dog, as he’s spent most of his life outdoors. Ruffles is an energetic and smart social butterfly who does not seem to be reactive to other dogs. Adoption is $120.
Jack, 4, is a natural born hunter, and would probably help keep the pests away. He’s a very affectionate cat, and lying in a human lap and purring up a storm is his favorite activity when he’s not on the prowl. Adoption is $75.