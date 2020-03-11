Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Ella is a stunningly colored Maine Coon who, at 9 years old, is an indoors-only cat. She is used to being the only cat in her home with one person, and will need a new home and owner who will allow her time to adjust. Adoption is $50.
Attention, playtime and cuddles are Harriet’s favorite things. This 2-year-old boxer mix is a sweet girl who needs someone to shower her with as much love as she gives to humans. Adoption is $120.