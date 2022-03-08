Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Hello hello hello! My name is Landon! I’m the biggest goofball here at the shelter as I’m just a puppy still and I have so much more to learn! I am super smart and love to do training! I would enjoy being in a home where I am the only dog and older children so I can get all the attention I want! I have all sorts of energy and ready for a day full of fun and activities. I even come with some free training to help integrate myself into a new home. PLEASE call my friends at 719-686 7707 to set up an appointment to meet me! Adoption fee is $150 for this 1-year-old male, neutered Black Mouth Cur mix.
Hi, my name is Missy. I’m a 5-year-old spayed female Siames mix. People tell me that I am very beautiful with my chocolate and cream coat, and I do agree with them. I am an indoor cat who keeps my area well-kept and I do use the litter box. I have my limits on how long someone should pet me, and I do prefer to have all of the attention on me. Please take the time to call TCRAS 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to visit with me. Hope to see you soon. Adoption fee is $100.