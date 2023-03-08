Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Milkyway is as sweet as his namesake candy bar. Bonus! Not only is he a sweet boy, but he’s really good looking, too. He has heartworm, so he’ll need a few months of calm and quiet for optimum healing. Adoption fee is $120.

• • •

Rosa is sweet and sassy all rolled up in a small-sized package. She enjoys pets but only on her terms and timeline. She’s definitely the boss kitty. She’s not a huge fan of other cats and would love to be the center of someone’s attention. Adoption fee is $75.