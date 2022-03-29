Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
It is not easy to be “Fancy,” but that’s my name. My friends at TCRAS tell me how pretty I am, especially with my markings on my face, chest and feet. I came in with two of my younger siblings because our past owner’s life had changed, and our care was in poor condition. I am a tidy cat that does use the litterbox and I am shy, so I need someone who can be patient with me and has positive love to give. My adoption fee is $50. If you think we are a match, please call TCRAS at 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment for us to meet.