TELLER COUNTY REGIONAL ANIMAL SHELTER, TCRASCOLORADO.ORG, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. Call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows staff to stagger visits and maintain safety and health protocols.
• Hello! I’m Colorado! I ended up here at TCRAS due to no fault of my own and now I’m looking for a new home with my friend Springs! I’m a lovebug and chirp when I’m happy! I absolutely love to get as much attention as I can but I do get a little anxious when I’m not with my friend. If you’d like to come meet me, give the shelter a call. (I am part of a bonded pair with Springs.)
• Hello! I’m Springs! I ended up here at TCRAS due to no fault of my own and now I’m looking for a new home with my friend Colorado! I’m a lovebug and chirp when I’m happy but I am a little shy and need some time! The shelter is a scary place and I depend on my friend for comfort. If you’d like to come meet me, give the shelter a call. (I am part of a bonded pair with Colorado.)