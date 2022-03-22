Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Odin is amazing! He is very sweet and keeps his kennel clean. He does well with other dogs, however he will need a home without any feline friends or small animals that aren’t dogs! He was brought in because his owner passed away, so now Odin is looking for a new beginning. Please call 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to meet him. Adoption fee $75