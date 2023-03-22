Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Steele might just be the most handsome husky in the Teller county region. His two-colored eyes make him irresistible just like Derek Zoolander! If you’re interested in meeting the best dog model of 2023, please give my agents, TCRAS, a call to schedule an appointment! Adoption fee $150

• • •

Bryn is a little shy and very easy going. Once he knows you’re safe, he loves to cuddle up next to you and just purr the day away. He will do well with a quiet dog in the house. He loves boxes and things to hide in that make him feel cozy and comfortable. Adoption fee $75