Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Min came to TCRAS with her brother, Milo. She is shy and new things make her nervous, so a quiet home with a slow introduction would make her the most comfortable. Having another feline friend around would help. If you are interested in taking me home please call my people at 719.686.7707 to set up an appointment to meet me! Adoption fee is $75

• • •

Blitzen is young and quite unsure about the world around him. He finds comfort in other dogs and loves to play with them. He is learning from other dogs here about how to trust people more and how to play. Since learning this we would love Blitzen to go to a home where he has a canine friend to show him the ropes and play with him. For more information about this pup please give us a call at (719) 686 7707 to learn some more about him! Adoption fee is $120