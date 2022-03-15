Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Helloo!! I’m Hawkins! I’m very easy going and love to go on short walks and I love to hang out with people. I enjoy the company of other dogs and I’m good with kids. I have some basic training, but would benefit from having a little bit more! I’m 3 years old and not super energetic, but I do benefit from a walk or two a day. However, I do have some medical concerns so do please call my people at 719-686 7707 to learn a little bit more about me! Adoption fee is $120.
Hi. My name is Katness. I am a beautiful 5-year-old girl with lots of love to give. I have lived with other cats, but would gladly be your lap warmer. Please contact TCRAS and make an appointment so we can start our new life together. Adoption fee is $75