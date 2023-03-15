Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 719-761-5320

Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, are Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.

Riley, is a 7-year old neutered Husky/Heeler mix. This cute little guy loves hiking and is dog friendly. His current foster home is a horse farm where he spends time hiking, following behind the ATV, looking at the horses and even walking along while people ride the horses. He would excel in an active household with other dogs. He needs a parent who will be patient with him because he is initially shy around new humans. River is an intelligent, loyal dog whose owner had to surrender him due to family circumstances. If interested in Riley, email us at aarfcolorado@gmail.com.