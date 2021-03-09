TELLER COUNTY REGIONAL ANIMAL SHELTER, TCRASCOLORADO.ORG, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. Call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows staff to stagger visits and maintain safety and health protocols.
• I’m Alfred the Majestic. Or Alfie for short. I just love getting love, I mean, what’s better than getting ear scratches? If you’d like to love me furever and always, give my friends a call. Adoption fee is $75.
• My name is Daisy Mae. I’m a gorgeous Pyrenees mix, which makes me perfect for the cold weather up here! I love nothing in this world more than some affection and I’m extremely laid back. I LOVE to explore and I’ve figured out that I’m big enough to jump most fences. If you would like to know if your home is suitable for me, call my friends to get more information!