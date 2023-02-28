Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 719-761-5320

Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, are Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.

River is a beautiful 7-year-old male Husky/Heeler mix. He’s fully vetted, neutered and microchipped. River came from a hoarding situation and was very fearful when he first arrived at AARF. But there’s not a mean bone in his body, and he is happy walking on a leash or just laying on the couch. He gets along great with other dogs and cats. If you are interested in fostering or adopting this sweet boy, please reach out by email to aarfcolorado@gmail.com.

• • •

Cheesecake is a lovable and friendly 5-year-old black and white Husky mix. This spayed female loves to be with her people. She is fully housebroken and good with other dogs, but will chase cats. Cheesecake will “talk” to you to get your attention in typical Husky fashion. She does have special needs; she takes medication and needs attention when drinking water due to a possible autoimmune disease. Alternate treatments have been suggested by a holistic vet. If you are interesting meeting Cheesecake, please email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.