Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Helloooo! I’m Hawkins! I’m a 3-year-old Blue Macy mix. I’m very easygoing boy, and love to go on short walks and to hang out with people. I enjoy the company of other dogs and I’m good with kids, but I do not like cats! I have some basic training but would benefit from having a little bit more! I’m not super energetic but I do benefit from a walk or two a day. However, I do have some medical concerns so do please call my people at 719-686 7707 to learn a little bit more about me! Adoption fee is $120.
Blue is a cat who knows what he likes, and he likes to explore outdoors and relax indoors. He’s one year and seven months old, and he’s a big fluffy boy who seeks attention. He would like to meet you so call 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment. Adoption fee is $75.