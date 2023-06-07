Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Juice is a little nervous with new people, so come visit a few times before taking her home. She loves to play with tennis balls, bouncy balls, any kind of ball really! Since she’s nervous in her new surroundings, she seeks comfort by hugging those she trusts. If given the chance to warm up, she will be a great companion. Call 719-686-7707 to come meet her! Adoption fee is $120.

• • •

Sargent is a sweet, cuddly boy. He love getting scratches, being brushed and getting attention. He’s such a love the staff at TCRAS all love him and tell him how handsome he is. Call 719-686-7707 to come meet him! Adoption fee is $75.