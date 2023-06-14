Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Elvis ain’t nothing like a hound dog, but he is an adorable one. He’s been at TCRAS before, but is hoping to find someone to love him tender and give him a forever home. Bring him home and he’ll lay off of those blue suede shoes. Call TCRAS 719-686-7707 to let me be your Teddy bear.

Jacob is only about 8 months old and is still nervous around new people, so he will need some time to warm up to you. His favorite thing is to slap around mice toys and lounge on a tall cat tree. He’s fun and playful once he warms up to you. Please call TCRAS at 719-686-7707 to schedule an appointment.