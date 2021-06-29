Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• Hello! My name is Rosalie and I’m sweet as can be! I came all the way from Texas and I’m so excited to meet new people and just show them how much love is in my heart. I’m not too fond of other critters in my home. I like it to be all me! I’m a gorgeous little girl with a cute pink nose. I really love to play but I do have heartworm to work through and I would love a cozy home to heal in. Adoption fee is $120.
• Hey there! My name is Sammy. I’m a little shy when I’m in new environments and meeting new people, but give me a bit of time and I’m full of love and sweetness. I came to the shelter due to no fault of my own and am looking for a quiet home. I am very gentle and have a soft purr. Adoption fee is $50.