Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
Jasper is a 1-year-old shepherd/hound mix who, when he first came to the shelter, was extremely shy. That shyness is no longer in his veins, and Jasper is a sweet boy who will need a special home willing to continue his training. Adoption is $120.
Ned is an inside cat who has lived with children and a dog in the past. This 8-year-old domestic shorthair mix will need a home where he can have a safe and slow introduction. His favorite activities are cuddling and playing with strings. Adoption is $50.