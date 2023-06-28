Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Coco is just a little muscle-tank of love. Once bonded with her person, she does not like to share and claims her person or people as hers and hers alone. She will make a super loyal and loving companion to her future family.
Country Robert is both handsome and sweet. He came to TCRAS as a stray and is looking for a new lease on life. At the shelter he uses the litterbox. With his very sweet and loving personality he is staff’s and volunteer’s favorite furry feline.
