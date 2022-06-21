Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
This sweet girl, Sarah, came to TCRAS as a stray and was not reclaimed. She’s a 3-year-old blue/white Terrier/American Pit Bull mix. She is spacyed. Sarah enjoys getting attention from people and keeps her room clean and tidy. She would love to meet you, so call 719-686-7707 to set up time to visit with her. Adoption fee is $120
• • •
Annabella is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix. She is shy at first, so would need a home that can help her adjust to her new environment. Once she knows she has a friend, she is very sweet and loves attention. She is spayed. She is also a tidy cat and keeps her area clean. Call 719-686-7707 to set up a time to visit with her. Adoption fee is $75