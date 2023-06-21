Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Olivia is shy at first, but once she gets to know you she is very affectionate. When she’s not fighting crime in NYC, you can catch her lounging out on a cat tree with mice toys. Like her TV counterpart, she loyal and will do anything for you. If you’re looking for a partner to cover your 6, please call TCRAS at 719-686-7707 to meet her.

Can someone please explain to me why this pretty girl hasn’t found a forever home yet? Like her namesake dish, Jambalaya gets along well with other ingredients — or in her case with other dogs. If you want snuggles, this is the girl for you. Yes, she’s heartworm positive but has completed her entire treatment regimen. If you are interested in meeting her, call 719-686-7707 to schedule an appointment.