Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
This week’s featured pets are a two-for-one deal! Donavan (black cat) is shy and handsome, and was transferred to TCRAS with his strong and handsome brother, Harrison. Both of them use a litter box and would like to find a home together. Adoption is $75 for the both of them.