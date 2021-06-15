Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• Hello, my name is Zola. I know you can’t help but look at my exquisite face and my mesmerizing eyes. I am a shy cat who would need a home where I can be myself and have a quiet environment. I hope you are looking for a companion that you are willing to take the time to get to know. Adoption fee is $75.
• Hi, I’m Clooney! My ears are a little big for my head, but my human friends here keep telling me that they find them adorable. I’m an energetic fellow and I’m looking for a best friend to teach me and accompany me through this life. If you think I’d be a good addition to your household, please set up an appointment to meet me. I would like to be an only dog, since I do get jealous and don’t want to share! Adoption fee is $120.