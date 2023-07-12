Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Indiana is a fun and loving guy looking for love from ... anyone. He’s a happy, agreeable fellow with the softest coat who loves everyone. His combination of one blue and one brown eye gives him additional character, as does his ever-wagging tail. He’s smart and trainable and has a more relaxed demeanor than younger pups.

Evelyn is a sweet, easygoing kitty looking for a quiet home and a lap she can take a good long nap on. She loves to lounge around and watch the birds outside behind the safety of a window. She loves to talk and give soft head butts to those around her.