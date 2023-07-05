Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

George loves people so much that he climbs out of his kennel to meet them. He’s gentle and calm, which would make him a good fit for apartment life. He will speak up if he’s not getting enough attention, though.

Georgia is a gorgeous kitty with enough personality for three kittens! She’s one smart cookie, and if you hide her favorite stuffed teddy bear from her, she will stalk all around until she finds it. In her current foster home she’s a little lonely, so she enjoys sleeping on laps and in arms ... but only when she’s done playing, and she’d prefer to play with another feline.