Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• La Dixie is an active girl would love to go hiking and learn agility. Also, she is the best cuddlier. Come on, what are you waiting for? Come and spend some time with this lovely dog. “I am part of the Paw in Hand — No Limits program! Ask a TCRAS human for more info!” Adoption fee is $120.
• This beautiful Angel is looking for a place where she can spread her blessings. She is loving and is a easy keeper. She does well in a home without other pets and someone who will allow her to adjust in the home. She would be happy to meet you, so please set up an appointment. Adoption fee is $75.