Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
The first thing you’ll want to do when you meet Alek is give him a big ‘ole bear hug. Alek is ready for all the hugs, snuggles and playtime you can offer him. Alek is a strong, athletic type who likes to go for walks and enjoys spending quality time with the humans who love him. Alek needs space to roam and a nice yard to stretch his legs and paws. If you are interested in meeting this handsome guy, please call 719-686-7707. Adoption fee is $120.
• • •
Hazelnut is ready to snuggle up next to you while you read a book or watch television. Hazelnut has the look of a poet or an 18th-century author of literature. If cats wrote books, Hazelnut would write a masterpiece. Look at her adorable face. She is ready to enjoy naps, cuddles, and being brushed. She is an explorer and enjoys playing with toys and being petted. If you are interested in creating lifelong memories with Hazelnut, call 719-686-7707. Adoption fee is $75.