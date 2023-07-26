Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS.

King has gone through a lot of great training while at TCRAS, and even went to a board a train facility for two weeks. He’s looking for someone who will continue his education and help him learn new and exciting things. He enjoys playing with dogs after proper introductions and a with big yard to play in.

Buddy is a tall lanky handsome guy looking for constant companionship with a dedicated, confident human. He loves outdoor adventures, structured activities, car rides, long controlled walks with furry friends, and learning new skills. He prefers having all the human attention in the home to himself. He’s pretty nervous in the loud, crazy shelter and would love to get out of there and start my new life with a new family.