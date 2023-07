Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

They may not look like it, but Oakley and Maverick are brothers. Since they want to stay together, you can get a 2-for-1 adoption fee. Oakley loves to find boxes to snuggle in, while Maverick is the “Top Gun” when it comes to playing with cat toys.