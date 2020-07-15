Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
This beautiful blue-eyed girl, Perla (top left), is ready for her new beginning. Perla is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix. She uses the litterbox at TCRAS and enjoys being petted. Adoption is $75.
Dapper Arthur (top right) is a nearly 4-year-old Golden Retriever/Labrador mix looking for an owner willing to continue working with him on his manners and social skills with other dogs. Arthur’s new home will be set up with a local trainer to continue his learning. Arthur is also quite adventurous and eager to go on hikes. He is also house broken. Adoption is $120.