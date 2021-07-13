Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• Hello there! My name is Audi! I’m looking for a good home that’s looking for two unique friends. Iris and I have been through a lot the past few months and are looking for a great new beginning together. The shelter has been pretty stressful. We’re super sweet and loving and enjoy being around our human friends. If you have been looking for a pair for your home, give our friends at the shelter a call to set up an appointment to meet us! Our adoption fee is two for one at $120.
• Hi there! My name is Iris! I’ve been looking for a good home that’s looking for two friends. Audi and I have been through a lot the past few months and are looking for a great new beginning together. The shelter has been pretty stressful. We’re super sweet and loving and enjoy being around our human friends. If you have been looking for a pair for your home give our friends a call to set up an appointment to meet us! Our adoption fee is two for one at $120.