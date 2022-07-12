Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Alyssa is one of the prettiest cats in Teller County, with eyes as big as saucers. You can’t help but fall in love with Alyssa the first time you meet. Alyssa has fur as soft as cotton and is a playful young lady who wants to be loved. Alyssa enjoys playing with toys, and she has a desire for adventure. Alyssa is shy when you first meet her, and she takes some time getting comfortable with other cats, but she responds to kindness and love and is ready to become part of your family. If you are interested in creating lifelong memories with Alyssa, call 719-686-7707. Adoption fee is $75.
• • •
Amazing, sweet girl Harmony is ready for new adventures. This Siberian Husky mix would love to explore new places with you by hiking, camping, four wheeling, snowshoeing, sledding and just going for a walk. With her eagerness for new adventures, she will also need someone who is willing to continue with her training and guidance. So, pick up that phone and call 719-686-7707 to set up a time to come and meet Harmony. Adoption fee is $120