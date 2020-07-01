Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
These beautiful gals are Tyna and Bettie, 1-year-old cats who both came from a home with multiple cats and were able to go in and out of the house. Tyna and Bettie are nervous with new situations and need homes where they can adjust and feel safe. They have both been using the litter box at the shelter, and TCRAS staff has been working with them on getting used to touch and love. Adoption is $100, or two-for-one.