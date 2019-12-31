Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Wilma is a darling, sweet girl who loves being around people. She is about 4 or 5 years old, and is very friendly. She’ll roll over for belly rubs and let you dress her up for any occasion. But, Wilma does need some help around other dogs. Adoption is $120.
Louie is a shy guy who needs a gentle person to make him feel safe. Only about 5 months old, he is very curious about other kitties and would love a buddy to play with. Adoption is $100.