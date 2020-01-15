Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Macho is still a young man at 1 year and 10 months old, and will need an experienced owner willing to invest in his future training. A mixed medium breed, he is expected to grow up to 44 pounds when fully grown. Adoption is $150.
Tyrion is a kitten with special needs, but that doesn’t stop him from doling out the tons of love he has to give. This 8-month-old kitty has had a lot of fun in his short life, as his foster home also had dogs and cats, with whom Tyrion got along well. Adoption is $100.