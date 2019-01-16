Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
719-686-7707
Sylvie is a sweet and lovable 6-year-old Russian blue/domestic shorthair mix who is ready to find her forever home. She is fearful of dogs and other cats, and would do best as the only pet in the house. She is declawed on all four paws. Adoption is $75.
This Starr is ready to shine bright with her new family! Starr is a 4-year-old German Shepherd mix who is very loyal and would do best in a dog-experienced home. She would best fit in a home without cats. Adoption is $150.