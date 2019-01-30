Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org 719-686-7707
Luna is a happy 3-year-old terrier/pit bull mix who is quite lovable and loves to go for walks. She knows some commands and some manners, but would love to learn more. She loves playing with other dogs and her favorite thing to chew is her Kong toy. Adoption is $120.
Baby JoJo is a sweet 1-year-old domestic mix looking for her forever home. She has a little bit of a princess attitude, and has not been in a home with other pets before. Adoption is $75.