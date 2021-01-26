Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. Call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows staff to stagger visits and maintain safety and health protocols.
• My name is Draco, Draco Malfoy of house Slitheran. I am going to be the best wizard here at TCRAS. My brother Hagrid and I came to TCRAS to work on our wizarding skills. We have been together since the beginning of our time and would love to go to a new family together. If you think that we would be a good fit for your home, please call the human witches and wizards at TCRAS to schedule an appointment to meet us. Our magic is getting stronger. Do you think we could charm our way into your hearts? Draco and Hagrid are a bonded pair. Adoption fee is $100 for both.
• Hello there and welcome to the wonderful world of TCRAS, where dog and cat wizards and witches learn to place their magical spells on potential new families. I’m Hagrid, the gamekeeper and keeper of keys here at the grounds of TCRAS. My brother Draco and I came to TCRAS to learn the wonderful magic of love and compassion from our human friends here. We are looking for a home that will take us both together. We are a bonded pair and feel life would be scary without each other. If you would like to meet us, please call the human witches and wizards of TCRAS to schedule an appointment to meet us. Our magic grows stronger. Let us charm our way into your hearts. Their adoption fee is $100 for both.