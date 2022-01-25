Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
- Nora is a 2-year-old female spayed American Pit Bull Terrier mix who’s a mix of white and red colors. She came to TCRAS as a stray and no one claimed her. So now Nora is is looking for a new home to call her own! Her friends at the shelter are still learning about her, can tell you that Nora is sweet, loving and enjoys a good playtime. This pup is a little shy at the initial meeting, but once she gets to know you, she’ll be your best friend! Nora has had some great people working with her on her training. If you’ve ever wanted a smart dog who can bark on command, that’s her! She even comes with some free training upon her adoption. If you think Nora’s the dog for you, please call TCRAS to setup an appointment to meet her. Adoption fee is $120.
- Foxy is a 17-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair mix. She’s pretty shy at first but once she gets to know you she really comes out of her shell and is just the sweetest thing. She’s ready to soak up all the love you have to give! Foxy is a bit on the independent side. She’s quiet housemate and keeps her space clean and neat. She loves to curl up in a bed and take a good nap. If you are looking for a friend like Foxy, please call TCRAS at 719-686-7707 to setup an appointment to meet her. Adoption fee is $75.