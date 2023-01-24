Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Hi! My name is Firefly. I am looking for my new forever home. I am new to Colorado and would like to have a new friend to go exploring with. I am playful but would be OK with just lounging and hanging out with my new family. I’m a cattle dog mix, so having someone with experience with this breed would benefit me and my new family! Please call TCRAS at 719-686-7707 to make an appointment so we can start our new life together. Adoption fee $250.
Hello! I’m Helios! I’ve been through quite a lot in my young life but I’m living for all the love I get here at the shelter! As much as I love my friends here, I most want a home of my own. I would prefer a home without other feline friends so I can be king of the castle. I always greet you with a chirp and lots of head butts. If you think I’m the one for you, please call TCRAS as 719-686 7707 to set up an appointment to meet me! Adoption fee is $75.