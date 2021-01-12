Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. Call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows staff to stagger visits and maintain safety and health protocols.
• Ivan is a 1-year-old black and white terrier/American pit bull mix. He’s a super sweet boy with a lot of energy and likes to talk a lot. He loves to play ball and run around. He is housebroken and does well with children. Ivan does have a severe allergy and needs a special diet. Adoption is $120.
• Hi! My name is Jeff, a 2-year-old is a brown/black terrier and American pit bull mix. I’m SO excited to tell you about myself! I’m a super fun-loving boy who loves to run outside and looking for someone who wants to go hiking with me! I’m a little nervous at first and don’t really like cats much but once I get to know humans, I really like them! Adoption is $150.