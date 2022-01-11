Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• Teabow is a dashing 4-year-old mixed breed, neutered pup. He loves getting attention, including belly rubs and butt scratches. Teabow comes with some free training as he lacks some manners here and there but is sweet and gentle as can be. Adoption fee is $120.
• Cuddles is a 7-month-old kitten came from a home that had a lot of cats. She is very sweet, playful and fun, and knows how to use a litter box. In her foster home, she’s has been around cats and small dogs. Her adoption fee is $100 (includes: spay, microchip and vaccines).
