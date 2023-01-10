Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Hello, my name is Emma! I’m an older gal, I’ve been through some struggles and I’d love nothing more than a nice family to call my own. I’ve very sweet and I love people, but I’d rather not be picked up. If I sound like I’d be a wonderful addition to your home, give my friends a call at 719-686-7707. Adoption fee is $50.
Hi there, my name is Bosco. I have a big personality in a tiny package. I love most people, but mostly women (men kind of scare me), but I believe if I had the right family to guide me with training, I will be able to work through that. I’ve got a cool smile, as you can see, so don’t take it as I am being mean. I am ready for my forever home, with someone who will give me training and guidance. Please give the shelter a call at 719-686-7707 to schedule an appointment to meet me. Adoption fee is $150.