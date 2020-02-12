Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Vera (above) is an elegant 1 1/2-year-old black cat who is easy to fall in love with for her sweet and giving personality. She uses the litterbox and previously lived in a home with other cats. Adoption is $75.
If you’re ready for some fun, Fluffy (right) is all about it. At 1 1/2 years old, this Australian cattle dog/Siberian husky mix loves going on hikes or walks. He’s previously lived with another dog, and he will need a secure yard and a human who can teach him new tricks. Adoption is $150.