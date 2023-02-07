Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Hello friends! My name is Redford, and I’m told by my friends at TCRAS that I’m very handsome. I get nervous in new situations and sometimes with new people but given a little time I warm up and love being petted! I need a little help working on trust and would benefit from someone who can be patient with me. I love going on walks and I like to stay close to my person, for protection ... mine of course! If I sound like the companion for you call 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to meet me! Adoption fee $120.

Hello, I’m Milo! I came here with my sister, Min, and am searching for a new home! I am shy at first but I gain confidence quickly and learn that new things are too scary. I love having other feline friends and can spend hours playing! If you are interested in taking me home, please call my people at 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to meet me. Adoption fee is $100.