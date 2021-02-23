Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. Call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows staff to stagger visits and maintain safety and health protocols.
• I’m Tofu! I’m a sweetheart and I purr like a motorboat, but I need to trust people before letting them get too close or hold me. I would also prefer to be in an single cat household. If you’re willing to work with me and get a best friend in return, give my human friends a call. Adoption fee is $75.
• My name is Dudley Do Right, or Dudley for short. I recently came back to TCRAS, due to unfortunate circumstances out of my control. I am ready to find my new home and I’d prefer it to be without cats. My old owners told my friends at TCRAS that I am a super sweet boy and listen very well, except when I see a squirrel since they are my downfall. Other than that I am a big lover and I’m great with kids too! I want a family who is ready to love me as much as I love them. Adoption fee is $100.