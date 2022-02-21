Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Meet Chiminy! He’s just a kitten — only about 3 months old. He is a black Domestic Shorthair mix and he is neutered. Chiminy was found roaming outside when he was only five weeks old with a bad upper resperatory invection. TCRAS and his foster home worked really hard to help him feel betrter. He’s been a loving and happy kitten from the moment they took him in. If you are interested in meeting Chiminy, please call the shelter at 719-686-7707 to make an appointment. Adoption fee is $130.
And also meet Lyn, a 1-year-old female spayed white and brown Retriever and Labrodor mix. She says this: “I’m super excited to tell you about myself! I’m just a pup and have so much to learn still! I LOVE people and will hop all over just to express my excitement! I would really benefit from having an experienced owner who’s willing to help me on my journey of learning some great new manners. If you think I’m the one for you please call my friends at 719-686 7707 to set up an appointment to meet me! I’m looking forward to it!” Adoption fee is $120.