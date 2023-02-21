Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

This week we feature two dogs for the “price” of one! Both pups are 2 years old and are Australian Shepherd mixes.

Sweet girl Vixen is a bit nervous and unsure about the world and people, but the folks at TCRAS are working to show her the positives of being a companion dog. She’s going to need a quiet, understanding home with no small children. She’s starting to come out of her shell a little bit, especially with her friend Comet, but they’d love her to get into the perfect home, where she can get a routine in a quieter, less stressful environment. Call TCRAS at 719-686-7707 if this beauty captures your heart! Adoption fee is $120, or two for one if adopted with her buddy, Comet.

Comet is a handsome fella who’s happiest with his friend, Vixen, and together they enjoy destroying stuffed animals! He’s not so sure about the big wide world but he’s learning that being a companion animal has its benefits! He’s still working on handling a leashed walk, but is making improvements every day. He would do best in a quiet home, with no small children, where he can develop a routine a trust. If you have interest in meeting this handsome guy, give us a call at 719-686-7707. Adoption fee is $120, or two for one if adopted with Vixen.