Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. Call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows staff to stagger visits and maintain safety and health protocols.
• Have you ever heard or seen a Treeing Tennessee Brindle? Well ,guess what now you have! Because that’s what I am mixed with! Hi! My name is Oreo! I made the long trip here from Texas and I am so ready to find my new family! My human friends at TCRAS say I am an absolute sweetheart. I love rolling over and getting really good belly rubs. It’s probably my most favorite thing in the world! All I want to do is show someone how much I love them. Adoption fee is $150.
• My name is Jennifur! I was kind of popular from where I came from, and because of that TCRAS found me! I am very unique, not only in my looks but in my personality, too. I am ready for my new home and can’t wait to find it. If you’re looking for a unique cat for your life, give my friends at the shelter a call. Adoption fee is $150.