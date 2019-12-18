Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org 719-686-7707
Gloria is one happy and smart girl, and she can hardly contain her excitement and desire to be with people. She’s a five-year-old terrier/American pit bull/pointer mix who would do best in a home by herself until she has some training and learns how to interact with other dogs. Adoption is $120.
Who’s ready for playtime? Deedee is a beautiful cat who loves playing with her toys — or whatever moves. She’s just under two years old and can use a litterbox. She will need an experienced owner who is willing to give her playtime as well as time to be calm and relaxed. Adoption is $75.